FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Raised to $38.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FOXA. KeyCorp assumed coverage on FOX in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.05.

FOX stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.18. The stock had a trading volume of 467,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,085,930. FOX has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.69.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FOX will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,947.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

