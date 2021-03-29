Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Odeon Capital Group

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) was upgraded by Odeon Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $0.50. Odeon Capital Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Freddie Mac in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freddie Mac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Freddie Mac from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Get Freddie Mac alerts:

Shares of Freddie Mac stock opened at $1.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 2.52. Freddie Mac has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $3.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.01.

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. Freddie Mac had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freddie Mac will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Freddie Mac

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Freddie Mac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freddie Mac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.