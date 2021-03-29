Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Invests $6.90 Million in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 179,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,904,000. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF comprises about 6.2% of Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

PWV traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $42.80. The stock had a trading volume of 448 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,867. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $28.38 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.81.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

