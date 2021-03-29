Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Makes New $3.59 Million Investment in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.35. 185,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,432,892. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.10. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

