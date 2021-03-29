Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 1.0% of Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $222.44. 16,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,000. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.01 and a 200 day moving average of $205.96. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.98 and a fifty-two week high of $225.80.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

