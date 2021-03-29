Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

IWP stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,074. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $112.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

