Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.1% of Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 9,257 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 123,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter.

IWS stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.71. 10,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,512. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.82. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $59.24 and a 52 week high of $112.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

