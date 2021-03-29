Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 102,706 Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 102,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,914,000. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 15.2% of Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXF. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 462.5% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VXF traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $172.71. The stock had a trading volume of 978 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,503. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $189.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.38 and a 200 day moving average of $158.16.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.