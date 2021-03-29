Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) shares rose 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.02 and last traded at $53.82. Approximately 806 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 886,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.90.

The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Get Freedom alerts:

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.23 million for the quarter. Freedom had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 36.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRHC. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Freedom during the fourth quarter worth about $4,905,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freedom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,327,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Freedom in the third quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Freedom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Freedom by 27.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 18,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.