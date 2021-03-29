freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.00

Shares of freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

FRTAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of freenet in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded freenet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of freenet in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays raised freenet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.41.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

