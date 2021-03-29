Friendz (FDZ) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $54,485.00

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 25.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Friendz coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Friendz has a total market cap of $910,651.19 and $54,485.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Friendz has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00022823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00048809 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $359.15 or 0.00625174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00067096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00025122 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Friendz Coin Profile

Friendz (FDZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 533,313,182 coins. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Friendz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

