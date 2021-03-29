Frontier Hits Market Capitalization of $105.56 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Frontier has a total market cap of $105.56 million and $36.29 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier token can currently be bought for $2.90 or 0.00005032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00059182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00007390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.49 or 0.00220887 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.07 or 0.00954803 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00051453 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.38 or 0.00078633 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00029648 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,350,000 tokens. The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz

Buying and Selling Frontier

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

