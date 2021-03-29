Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Down to $8.09

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.09, but opened at $7.76. Frontline shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 51,316 shares trading hands.
FRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a research note on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Frontline in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.47.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Frontline by 86.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 109,908 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Frontline by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 478,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 239,924 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Frontline during the third quarter worth about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Frontline during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Frontline during the third quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.
About Frontline (NYSE:FRO)
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.
