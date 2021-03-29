Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Down to $8.09

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.09, but opened at $7.76. Frontline shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 51,316 shares trading hands.

FRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a research note on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Frontline in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.47.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Frontline had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 38.35%. The company had revenue of $100.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Frontline by 86.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 109,908 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Frontline by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 478,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 239,924 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Frontline during the third quarter worth about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Frontline during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Frontline during the third quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

About Frontline (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

