Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €43.86 ($51.60).

FPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at €33.90 ($39.88) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €36.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is €35.56. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

