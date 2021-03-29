FUD.finance Hits Market Cap of $914,026.17 (FUD)

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 29th. FUD.finance has a market cap of $914,026.17 and approximately $7,784.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUD.finance token can now be purchased for approximately $38.70 or 0.00067118 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, FUD.finance has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00059260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.31 or 0.00219078 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.71 or 0.00970772 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00050962 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00078434 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00029537 BTC.

About FUD.finance

FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,620 tokens. FUD.finance’s official website is fud.finance

Buying and Selling FUD.finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUD.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUD.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

