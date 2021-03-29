FujiCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.94 Million (FJC)

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. FujiCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $34.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FujiCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, FujiCoin has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,729.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,826.68 or 0.03164219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.27 or 0.00338252 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.65 or 0.00901887 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $235.64 or 0.00408183 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.26 or 0.00359021 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003665 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.92 or 0.00259696 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00021288 BTC.

FujiCoin Coin Profile

FJC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. FujiCoin’s total supply is 3,358,112,460 coins. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FujiCoin is www.fujicoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched on June 28, FujiCoin is a fully decentralized global payment network. It is a blockchain-based platform, where the users are able to make P2P transactions with FJC tokens on a global scale, in 60 seconds. The FJC token is a Pow (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt-N-Fixed algorithm. It is the token supported by the platform for the users' transactions and will be spendable on the marketplace under development by FujiCoin. “

