Function X Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.40 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. During the last week, Function X has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. Function X has a market cap of $88.56 million and $1.40 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000666 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,935.00 or 1.00089704 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00034149 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00010332 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.33 or 0.00085228 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001305 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001744 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00014464 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 229,742,169 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

