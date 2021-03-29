Function X Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.40 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. During the last week, Function X has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. Function X has a market cap of $88.56 million and $1.40 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000666 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,935.00 or 1.00089704 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00034149 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00010332 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.33 or 0.00085228 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001305 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001744 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004324 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Offshift (XFT) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00014464 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
