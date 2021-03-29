Fundamenta Price Up 46.4% Over Last Week (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded up 36.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 29th. During the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded up 46.4% against the US dollar. One Fundamenta token can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00002066 BTC on major exchanges. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $910,523.43 and $2.52 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00059154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.33 or 0.00221707 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $565.00 or 0.00976104 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00051476 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00079039 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00030573 BTC.

Fundamenta Token Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,207,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,386 tokens. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network

Fundamenta Token Trading

