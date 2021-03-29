Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH) Insider Buys £2,002 in Stock

Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH) insider Samir Desai bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.38) per share, with a total value of £2,002 ($2,615.63).

LON FCH traded up GBX 14.15 ($0.18) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 180.75 ($2.36). 478,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,810. Funding Circle Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 189.80 ($2.48). The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.44. The firm has a market cap of £637.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 125.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 94.20.

About Funding Circle

Funding Circle Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and the Netherlands. Its platforms allow retail and accredited investors, banks, asset management companies, insurance companies, and government-backed entities and funds to provide business loans for small and medium sized businesses.

