Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH) Insider Buys £2,002 in Stock

Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH) insider Samir Desai bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.38) per share, with a total value of £2,002 ($2,615.63).
LON FCH traded up GBX 14.15 ($0.18) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 180.75 ($2.36). 478,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,810. Funding Circle Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 189.80 ($2.48). The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.44. The firm has a market cap of £637.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 125.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 94.20.
About Funding Circle
Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?
Receive News & Ratings for Funding Circle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funding Circle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.