Furucombo Reaches Market Cap of $11.30 Million (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One Furucombo token can now be bought for about $2.49 or 0.00004278 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Furucombo has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Furucombo has a market cap of $11.30 million and $1.11 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00059122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.71 or 0.00217825 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $556.62 or 0.00956838 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00051442 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00078723 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00029534 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 tokens. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

Buying and Selling Furucombo

