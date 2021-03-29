Fusible (FUSII) Price Hits $3.80

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Fusible has a market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $51,892.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fusible has traded down 29.6% against the dollar. One Fusible coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.80 or 0.00006574 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00059280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.88 or 0.00217659 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $541.46 or 0.00936210 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00051355 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.19 or 0.00078132 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00029516 BTC.

About Fusible

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

