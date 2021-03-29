FUZE Token Price Down 1.8% This Week (FUZE)

FUZE Token (CURRENCY:FUZE) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. In the last week, FUZE Token has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One FUZE Token coin can now be purchased for about $58.89 or 0.00102413 BTC on exchanges. FUZE Token has a total market capitalization of $45,100.47 and approximately $35,174.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00059218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.41 or 0.00219847 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $543.73 or 0.00945598 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00051114 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.01 or 0.00078272 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00029791 BTC.

FUZE Token Profile

FUZE Token’s total supply is 766 coins. FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FUZE Token is medium.com/@fuzetoken . The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token . FUZE Token’s official website is fuzetoken.net

Buying and Selling FUZE Token

