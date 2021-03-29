FuzeX (FXT) Market Capitalization Hits $871,630.94

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 29th. FuzeX has a total market cap of $871,630.94 and $22.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FuzeX has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. One FuzeX token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00023085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00047770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $353.14 or 0.00611605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00066281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00024416 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

FuzeX Token Profile

FuzeX is a token. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co . The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex

Buying and Selling FuzeX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

