FY2020 EPS Estimates for SRAX, Inc. Reduced by B. Riley (NASDAQ:SRAX)

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) – B. Riley dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of SRAX in a report released on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.95) for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SRAX’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SRAX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on SRAX in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

NASDAQ SRAX opened at $4.24 on Monday. SRAX has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.28.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SRAX by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRAX during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRAX during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of SRAX by 636.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 138,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 119,639 shares during the period. 3.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc, a digital marketing and data technology company, provides tools to reach consumers with marketing and advertising communication in the United States. The company's machine learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

