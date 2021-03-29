FY2021 Earnings Estimate for A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.05.

AMKBY has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of AMKBY opened at $11.55 on Monday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.32.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.36 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.88%.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This is an increase from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 1.62%. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

