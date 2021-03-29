FY2021 Earnings Estimate for AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of AC Immune in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.19) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AC Immune’s FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

ACIU stock opened at $7.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $548.88 million, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.17. AC Immune has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). AC Immune had a negative net margin of 392.56% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIU. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of AC Immune by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. 27.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

