FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Amplifon S.p.A. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Amplifon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee expects that the company will earn $1.08 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amplifon’s FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Get Amplifon alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMFPF. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amplifon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of AMFPF stock opened at $38.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.34. Amplifon has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $38.80. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.18.

Amplifon Company Profile

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Amplifon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplifon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.