FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Amplifon S.p.A. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Amplifon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee expects that the company will earn $1.08 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amplifon’s FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMFPF. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amplifon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.
Amplifon Company Profile
Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.
