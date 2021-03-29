FY2021 Earnings Forecast for GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee now expects that the company will post earnings of $8.43 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GN Store Nord A/S’s FY2022 earnings at $11.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $307.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.00.

OTCMKTS:GNNDY opened at $243.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 54.36 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.76. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $275.25.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer segments in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

