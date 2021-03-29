FY2021 EPS Estimates for ANTA Sports Products Limited Cut by Analyst (OTCMKTS:ANPDF)

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ANTA Sports Products in a report released on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Chou now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ANTA Sports Products’ FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANTA Sports Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

OTCMKTS:ANPDF opened at $16.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average is $14.17. ANTA Sports Products has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.59 and a beta of 1.22.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, and Singapore. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, football, outdoor, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

