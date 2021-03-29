FY2021 EPS Estimates for Britvic plc Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:BTVCY)

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Britvic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.26.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Britvic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $485.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTVCY opened at $23.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.51. Britvic has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.02.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

