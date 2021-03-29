FY2021 EPS Estimates for Dollarama Inc. Lowered by National Bank Financial (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dollarama in a report issued on Wednesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.84. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$54.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$59.00.

DOL opened at C$52.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$49.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$50.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,330.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Dollarama has a one year low of C$37.20 and a one year high of C$55.45.

Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

