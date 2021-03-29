FY2021 EPS Estimates for Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Decreased by Analyst

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Evolus in a report released on Thursday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.96) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.52). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Get Evolus alerts:

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative return on equity of 121.11% and a negative net margin of 120.63%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Evolus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Evolus from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist lowered Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $11.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.03. Evolus has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.89.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Evolus in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Evolus in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Evolus by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Further Reading: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.