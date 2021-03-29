FY2021 EPS Estimates for Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Hays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now forecasts that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.26.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hays from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Hays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

OTCMKTS HAYPY opened at $18.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.04. Hays has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $22.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

