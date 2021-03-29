FY2021 EPS Estimates for Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $6.85 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.18. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navios Maritime Partners’ FY2022 earnings at $6.14 EPS.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NMM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price target on Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Navios Maritime Partners from $7.50 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Navios Maritime Partners stock opened at $26.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average of $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Navios Maritime Partners has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.56.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.37. Navios Maritime Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 37.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMM. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 14,496 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 695.3% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 130,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 114,044 shares during the last quarter. 3.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 8.23%.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.