FY2021 EPS Estimates for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Lifted by KeyCorp

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Physicians Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.06. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

DOC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.70.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average is $17.82.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 92.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,722,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,663,000 after buying an additional 232,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,381,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,158,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,621,000 after buying an additional 274,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 84,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 49,872 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

