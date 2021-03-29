FY2021 EPS Estimates for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report issued on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Reckitt Benckiser Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

RBGLY opened at $17.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.12. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.64.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

