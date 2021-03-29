FY2021 EPS Estimates for Savaria Co. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) – Cormark upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Savaria in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 26th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.72.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Savaria from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Savaria from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Savaria from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of TSE:SIS opened at C$18.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87. Savaria has a 1-year low of C$9.52 and a 1-year high of C$19.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.97, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.69%.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

