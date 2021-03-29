FY2021 EPS Estimates for Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) Decreased by National Bank Financial

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Transcontinental in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.33. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Transcontinental’s FY2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$622.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$596.10 million.

Transcontinental has a 1 year low of C$23.27 and a 1 year high of C$31.95.

Transcontinental Company Profile

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

