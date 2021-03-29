FY2022 EPS Estimates for AutoZone, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of AutoZone in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the company will earn $85.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $82.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.39 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,357.92.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,413.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $757.18 and a 12 month high of $1,424.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,228.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,189.49.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $294,223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AutoZone by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 894,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,706,000 after purchasing an additional 182,966 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in AutoZone by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,247,000 after purchasing an additional 164,933 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AutoZone by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,745,000 after purchasing an additional 107,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in AutoZone by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 607,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,822,000 after purchasing an additional 54,381 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,407.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. Insiders have sold 30,602 shares of company stock valued at $38,763,419 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

