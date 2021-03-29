FY2022 EPS Estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Lifted by Truist Securiti

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the company will earn $1.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.28. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s FY2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.36 EPS.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The business had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IAC. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $163.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $237.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.38.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $218.43 on Monday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $266.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.72 and a 200 day moving average of $175.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.