FY2022 EPS Estimates for Pfizer Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pfizer in a report released on Friday, March 26th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.47 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.48. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s FY2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $36.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.58. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,081,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

