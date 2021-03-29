FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Issued By Oppenheimer

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 26th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the company will earn $1.78 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.77. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.90.

Shares of RXT stock opened at $23.57 on Monday. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.49.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $716.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.66 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RXT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Subroto Mukerji sold 56,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $1,248,627.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,997 shares in the company, valued at $817,633.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $413,179.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,191 shares in the company, valued at $582,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 237,725 shares of company stock worth $5,253,148.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

