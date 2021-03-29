FY2023 EPS Estimates for Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Cut by Cormark

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Capstone Mining in a report released on Friday, March 26th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.28 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.40.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.35 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capstone Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.31.

TSE:CS opened at C$3.86 on Monday. Capstone Mining has a one year low of C$0.37 and a one year high of C$4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.39. The company has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 128.67.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$193.03 million during the quarter.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.