FYDcoin Price Tops $0.0046 (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 29th. One FYDcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. FYDcoin has a total market cap of $2.46 million and $1,188.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FYDcoin alerts:

AceD (ACED) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000031 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000839 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000038 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About FYDcoin

FYDcoin (CRYPTO:FYD) is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 561,412,672 coins and its circulating supply is 534,701,414 coins. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin . The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FYDcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FYDcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.