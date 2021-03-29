Gabelli Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Gabelli in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the stock. Gabelli’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.68.

Shares of ELAN opened at $27.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.86, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.26. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $34.81.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. Equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth $348,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth $48,580,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth $456,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,056,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

