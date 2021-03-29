Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,100 shares, a growth of 140.9% from the February 28th total of 103,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 561,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Galaxy Digital stock opened at $16.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.44. Galaxy Digital has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

Get Galaxy Digital alerts:

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital assets and blockchain technology industry. It operates in four business lines, which include Trading, Asset Management, Principal Investments, and Advisory Services. The company manages a portfolio of private and public principal investments across digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology sector, including early- and later-stage equity, secured lending, pre-initial coin offering contributions, and other structured alternative investments.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.