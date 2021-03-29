GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GNT traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 78,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,458. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $5.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $996,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 100,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 21,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 227,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter.

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

