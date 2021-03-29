Gameswap Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.38 Million (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 29th. Gameswap has a total market cap of $26.04 million and $1.38 million worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gameswap has traded up 2% against the dollar. One Gameswap token can currently be bought for $3.05 or 0.00005285 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gameswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00059260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.31 or 0.00219078 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.71 or 0.00970772 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00050962 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00078434 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00029537 BTC.

About Gameswap

Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,544,535 tokens. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org

Gameswap Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gameswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gameswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.