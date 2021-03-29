Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.95.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLPI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 7,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $318,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $1,386,762.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,762 shares in the company, valued at $5,793,763.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,130 shares of company stock worth $1,849,909 over the last ninety days. 5.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $42.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.58%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

