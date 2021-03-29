GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Shares Gap Up to $19.98

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.98, but opened at $20.93. GAN shares last traded at $18.63, with a volume of 14,079 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of GAN from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. GAN has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Get GAN alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.78.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.21). GAN had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. The company had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GAN Limited will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other GAN news, EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $660,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,681.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in GAN by 1,188.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of GAN by 210.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of GAN by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of GAN during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of GAN by 46.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GAN (NASDAQ:GAN)

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.